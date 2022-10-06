Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family















October 6 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring to spend more time with his family, according to his agents.

The 11-year NFL veteran's agents Joel and Justin Turner confirmed the news Wednesday with NFL Network.

The move caught Bucs assistant head coach Harold Goodwin by surprise.

"I don't know what's going on because I just heard of it, that's an issue between him, Jason and Todd," Goodwin said. "The only thing I know is basically he made a personal decision and he's just got to talk about it with Jason and Todd -- we'll move forward from there. He was a good guy -- did a nice job while he was here -- if that's what he's doing."

Goodwin was filling in for head coach Todd Bowles, who missed Wednesday's practice for personal reasons.

Beasley, 33, signed with the Bucs two weeks ago and appeared in two games, catching four passes from Tom Brady for 17 yards.

"He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband," his agents told NFL Network.

Beasley retires with 554 receptions for 5,726 yards and 34 touchdowns in 151 games (50 starts) with the Dallas Cowboys (2012-18), Buffalo Bills (2019-21) and Buccaneers.

