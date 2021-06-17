Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Buffon returns to Parma in Serie B, 20 years after leaving

Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Final - Atalanta v Juventus - Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy - May 19, 2021 Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon during the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

June 16 (Reuters) - Goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon has returned to his first club Parma 20 years after leaving, the Italian club announced on Thursday.

The 43-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the club, who were relegated from Serie A in 2020-21, after leaving Juventus at the end of his contract.

Buffon, who is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of all time, began his career as a youth player at Parma aged 13 in 1991 and made his Serie A debut as a 17-year-old four years later.

He soon established a glowing reputation, helping his club win the UEFA Cup and Coppa Italia in 1998-99, and became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when he joined Juventus in a deal worth around 33 million pounds ($46.06 million) in 2001.

The Italian has been at Juventus ever since, apart from one season at Paris St Germain in 2018-19, and his honours list includes 10 Serie A titles, one Ligue 1 title and the World Cup among others.

Buffon deputised for Wojciech Szczesny last season, making 14 appearances in all competitions, which included playing every minute of a triumphant Coppa Italia campaign for Juve.

($1 = 0.7164 pounds)

Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie Editing by Christian Radnedge

