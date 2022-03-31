Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - March 12, 2022 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Tony Obrien EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

March 31 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 31st round of the Premier League from April 2-4 (all times in GMT).

Saturday, April 2

Liverpool v Watford (1130)

* Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 11 goals in seven Premier League matches against Watford, scoring nine and setting up two.

* Liverpool have won 12 of their 13 home league games against Watford.

* Watford have won eight points from their six Premier League away matches under manager Roy Hodgson (W2 D2 L2), as many as they had from their previous 17 on the road in the competition.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Norwich City (1400)

* Neal Maupay has scored 26 goals in the Premier League for Brighton and is one goal away from becoming their highest goalscorer in the competition.

* Brighton have kept a clean sheet in all three of their Premier League meetings with Norwich.

* Both Brighton and Norwich have lost their last six Premier League matches.

Burnley v Manchester City (1400)

* City's Riyad Mahrez has scored more Premier League goals (eight) against Burnley than he has versus any other side in the competition.

* City have won their last nine meetings with Burnley in all competitions, scoring 32 goals during that run.

* Burnley have lost their last three Premier League matches, having conceded eight goals during that run.

Chelsea v Brentford (1400)

* Kai Havertz has scored four goals in his last three Premier League matches for Chelsea, as many as he had in his previous 21.

* Chelsea have won six of their seven Premier League London derbies this season, having lost only at West Ham United.

* Brentford are aiming for their first win in nine matches against Chelsea in all competitions (L7 D1), last beating them in 1939.

Leeds United v Southampton (1400)

* Leeds have lost only one of their 13 Premier League home matches against Southampton (W7 D5), with that loss coming in 1998.

* Southampton are looking to complete a double over Leeds United for the first time in the Premier League.

* Leeds forward Rodrigo has scored in each of his last two Premier League appearances.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa (1400)

* Wolves have won three of their last five Premier League games against Villa (D1 L1), as many as they had in their previous 26 top-flight meetings with Villa.

* Villa won this fixture 1-0 last season. They last won consecutive away matches against Wolves in January 2012.

* Villa's 20-year-old Jacob Ramsey has scored six Premier League goals this season. Only two men have scored more in a single campaign for the club while under-21.

Manchester United v Leicester City (1630)

* Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 12 Premier League goals this season. In the competition's history, only Gianfranco Zola has scored more in a single campaign while aged 36 or over, with 14 goals in 2002-03.

* United have scored a league-high 10 goals via substitutes this season, with Marcus Rashford netting four of those.

* Leicester are looking to complete their first Premier League double over United after beating them 4-2 in the reverse fixture.

Sunday, April 3

West Ham United v Everton (1300)

* Everton have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League matches at West Ham (W8 D4), going down 3-1 in May 2018.

* West Ham have lost two of their last three Premier League outings (W1), as many as they had in their previous nine.

* Andriy Yarmolenko has scored two goals in his last three matches for West Ham in all competitions, as many as he had in his previous 38 appearances.

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (1530)

* Spurs striker Son Heung-min has scored eight goals in his last eight Premier League matches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

* Since their return to the top flight in 2017, Newcastle have won just one of their nine Premier League meetings with Spurs (D2 L6).

* Newcastle have not conceded more than once in any of their last 11 Premier League outings, shipping eight goals in that time.

Monday, April 4

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1900)

* Bukayo Saka (aged 20) and Emile Smith Rowe (aged 21) are Arsenal's leading Premier League scorers this season with nine goals each. Only twice has a club had two players reach double figures while aged 21 or younger in a single Premier League campaign.

* Palace have failed to win any of their five Premier League home matches in 2022 so far (D2 L3).

* Arsenal have won each of their last five Premier League away matches.

Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

