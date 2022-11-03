Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Nov. 5-6 (all times GMT):
Saturday, Nov. 5
Nottingham Forest v Brentford (1500)
* This is the first meeting between Nottingham Forest and Brentford in the Premier League.
* They last met in the second-tier Championship in March 2021, a game that ended 1-1.
* Bottom side Forest have won just once in their last 10 Premier League matches (D2 L7).
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500)
* Brighton ended a five-game winless run with a 4-1 victory over Chelsea in their last league game.
* Wolves have scored the fewest goals (6) in the Premier League season so far.
* Four of the last seven games between the teams have ended in a draw.
Manchester City v Fulham (1500)
* City have won their last 12 matches against Fulham in all competitions.
* City have not lost to a promoted side at home since being beaten by Leeds United in April 2021.
* City have won both their games against London sides this season.
Leeds United v Bournemouth (1500)
* Leeds have won all six of their home league games against Bournemouth, with this the first ever top-flight meeting between the sides.
* Bournemouth have beaten Leeds just once in 13 meetings in all competitions (D2 L10).
* Leeds snapped an eight-game winless run with a 2-1 league victory at Liverpool last week.
Everton v Leicester City (1730)
* Everton last beat Leicester at home in July 2020, securing a 2-1 victory in the Premier League.
* Leicester have not won at Goodison Park since December 2019, securing a 4-2 victory on penalties in the League Cup.
* Leicester have won only one of their last six away matches this season (L5).
Sunday, Nov. 6
Chelsea v Arsenal (1200)
* Chelsea have won just one of their last five league meetings with Arsenal (D1 L3).
* Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six league games (D1 W5).
* Chelsea have won 20 of their 60 Premier League meetings with Arsenal, including 13 at home (L23).
Aston Villa v Manchester United (1400)
* Aston Villa have beaten Manchester United just four times in the Premier League (D13 L37).
* Manchester United have lost once in their last 10 Premier League matches (W7 D2).
* Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has previously won twice in nine games against Manchester United in all competitions (D3 L4).
Southampton v Newcastle United (1400)
* Southampton have won once against Newcastle United in their last five Premier League games (D1 L3).
* Newcastle are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games (W5 D3).
* Eddie Howe's Newcastle boast the best defensive record in the division, conceding 10 goals in 13 games.
West Ham United v Crystal Palace (1400)
* West Ham are unbeaten against Crystal Palace in the last two Premier League seasons (W2 D2).
* Palace last defeated West Ham on Boxing Day in 2019, a 2-1 win at home.
* West Ham boss David Moyes has lost just once to Palace during his managerial career (W10 D3).
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (1630)
* Tottenham are winless against Liverpool in their last six Premier League meetings (D2 L4).
* Both games between the two sides last season ended in a draw.
* With 16 points from 12 games, Liverpool are nine points worse off than at the same stage last term.
