Bullet point previews of Premier League matches















Nov 3 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Nov. 5-6 (all times GMT):

Saturday, Nov. 5

Nottingham Forest v Brentford (1500)

* This is the first meeting between Nottingham Forest and Brentford in the Premier League.

* They last met in the second-tier Championship in March 2021, a game that ended 1-1.

* Bottom side Forest have won just once in their last 10 Premier League matches (D2 L7).

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500)

* Brighton ended a five-game winless run with a 4-1 victory over Chelsea in their last league game.

* Wolves have scored the fewest goals (6) in the Premier League season so far.

* Four of the last seven games between the teams have ended in a draw.

Manchester City v Fulham (1500)

* City have won their last 12 matches against Fulham in all competitions.

* City have not lost to a promoted side at home since being beaten by Leeds United in April 2021.

* City have won both their games against London sides this season.

Leeds United v Bournemouth (1500)

* Leeds have won all six of their home league games against Bournemouth, with this the first ever top-flight meeting between the sides.

* Bournemouth have beaten Leeds just once in 13 meetings in all competitions (D2 L10).

* Leeds snapped an eight-game winless run with a 2-1 league victory at Liverpool last week.

Everton v Leicester City (1730)

* Everton last beat Leicester at home in July 2020, securing a 2-1 victory in the Premier League.

* Leicester have not won at Goodison Park since December 2019, securing a 4-2 victory on penalties in the League Cup.

* Leicester have won only one of their last six away matches this season (L5).

Sunday, Nov. 6

Chelsea v Arsenal (1200)

* Chelsea have won just one of their last five league meetings with Arsenal (D1 L3).

* Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six league games (D1 W5).

* Chelsea have won 20 of their 60 Premier League meetings with Arsenal, including 13 at home (L23).

Aston Villa v Manchester United (1400)

* Aston Villa have beaten Manchester United just four times in the Premier League (D13 L37).

* Manchester United have lost once in their last 10 Premier League matches (W7 D2).

* Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has previously won twice in nine games against Manchester United in all competitions (D3 L4).

Southampton v Newcastle United (1400)

* Southampton have won once against Newcastle United in their last five Premier League games (D1 L3).

* Newcastle are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games (W5 D3).

* Eddie Howe's Newcastle boast the best defensive record in the division, conceding 10 goals in 13 games.

West Ham United v Crystal Palace (1400)

* West Ham are unbeaten against Crystal Palace in the last two Premier League seasons (W2 D2).

* Palace last defeated West Ham on Boxing Day in 2019, a 2-1 win at home.

* West Ham boss David Moyes has lost just once to Palace during his managerial career (W10 D3).

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (1630)

* Tottenham are winless against Liverpool in their last six Premier League meetings (D2 L4).

* Both games between the two sides last season ended in a draw.

* With 16 points from 12 games, Liverpool are nine points worse off than at the same stage last term.

Compiled by Aadi Nair and Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge











