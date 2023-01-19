Bullet point previews of Premier League matches















Jan 19 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Jan. 21-23 (all times GMT) :

Saturday, Jan. 21

Liverpool v Chelsea (1230)

* Liverpool have lost two of their last 15 Premier League (PL) matches against Chelsea (W6 D7).

* New signing Mykhailo Mudryk could be the ninth player from Ukraine to play in the PL, and second for Chelsea after Andriy Shevchenko.

* Liverpool have conceded at least once in their last eight PL games.

Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500)

* Brighton have won one of their last 10 league games at Leicester.

* Leicester have lost four PL games in a row and have lost two of their last three games against Brighton (D1).

* Jamie Vardy has been involved in nine goals in his last nine PL games against Brighton with six goals and three assists.

Southampton v Aston Villa (1500)

* Aston Villa have only won one of their last five league games at Southampton (D1 L3).

* Southampton's James Ward-Prowse has scored four goals in the last four PL games.

* Southampton have lost their last three PL games at home.

West Ham United v Everton (1500)

* West Ham have not won in their last seven PL games (D1 L6).

* Everton are winless in their last nine PL games in London (D3 L6).

* It will be the first time since February 1995 that the teams have played each other when both were in the PL relegation zone.

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest (1500)

* Bournemouth have won four of their last five league games against Forest (D1).

* Forest will be looking to win three consecutive games in the PL, having beaten Southampton (1-0) and Leicester (2-0). The last time they did so was in May 1999.

* Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium has seen the fewest goals in the PL, with only 19 goals being scored this season.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (1730)

* Newcastle have not lost in their last 14 PL games (W9 D5), and have never gone 15 games without a defeat in the top-flight.

* No other PL side has conceded fewer goals (11) than Newcastle this season.

* Crystal Palace have only won two of their last 11 PL games at home against Newcastle (D4 L5).

Sunday, Jan. 22

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400)

* Wolves have lost six of their last eight games at the Etihad Stadium (W1 D1).

* Kevin De Bruyne has been involved in nine goals in six games against Wolves, scoring five and making four assists.

* Wolves' Daniel Podence has scored three goals in their last four PL games, as much as he scored in his previous 23 games.

Leeds United v Brentford (1400)

* Brentford have won their last three PL matches and are unbeaten in the last seven (W4 D3).

* Ivan Toney has scored 13 goals in 17 PL games this season, and is currently third on the top scorers list behind Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

* Leeds have won two of their last 15 matches (D4 L9).

Arsenal v Manchester United (1630)

* Arsenal have won five of their last seven PL games at home against Manchester United (D1 L1).

* Marcus Rashford has been involved in eight goals in his 10 PL starts against Arsenal, scoring four and making four assists.

* Arsenal have scored in 17 of their 18 PL games this season and have not conceded a goal in 2023.

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur (2000)

* Fulham have only won one of the last 14 PL games against Tottenham, (D1 L12) back in March 2013 with a 1-0 away victory.

* Tottenham have won their last six PL games at Craven Cottage.

* Tottenham's Harry Kane and Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic are second and fourth respectively on the PL top scorers list with 15 and 11 goals.

Compiled by Tommy Lund and Angelica Medina











