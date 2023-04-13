Bullet point previews of Premier League matches















April 13 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from April 15-17 (all times GMT):

Saturday, April 15

Aston Villa v Newcastle United (1130)

* Villa have lost their last two Premier League matches against Newcastle United.

* Following a 4-0 against win Villa in October, Newcastle are looking for their first Premier League double over them since the 2013-14 campaign.

* Villa's Ollie Watkins has scored in nine of his last 11 league appearances.

Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion (1400)

* Chelsea have never lost a home league game against Brighton, conceding just once in seven previous meetings at Stamford Bridge (W5 D2).

* Brighton's only league win in 15 league matches (D4 L10) against Chelsea was a 4-1 at home this season.

* Chelsea's Raheem Sterling has scored four goals in his last six Premier League appearances against Brighton.

Everton v Fulham (1400)

* Everton have only lost two of their last 14 league games against Fulham (W9 D3).

* Everton are winless in their last nine Premier League matches against newly promoted sides (D4 L5).

* Fulham have lost each of their last four Premier League games after having only lost four of their previous 16 beforehand (W8 D4).

Southampton v Crystal Palace (1400)

* Southampton are winless in their last three Premier League games against Palace (D1 L2) since winning 3-1 in May 2021.

* Palace are looking to complete a league double over Southampton for the first time since the 1990-91 top-flight campaign.

* Palace have never kept a clean sheet in 22 top-flight away games against Southampton (W3 D5 L14).

Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth (1400)

* Tottenham have won all five of their home Premier League games against Bournemouth, beating them in all five campaigns between 2015-16 and 2019-20.

* Tottenham's Harry Kane has scored in 20 different Premier League games in 2022-23, more than any other player and his most ever in a season.

* Bournemouth have only taken five points in 11 previous Premier League meetings with Spurs (W1 D2 L8).

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford (1400)

* Wolves have only lost one of their last seven league games against Brentford (W4 D2), a 2-0 home defeat last season.

* Since the start of last season, only Manchester City (45) have scored more goals from set pieces in the Premier League than Brentford (43).

* Brentford's Ivan Toney has scored 18 Premier League goals this season, with only City's Erling Haaland (30) and Tottenham's Harry Kane (23) scoring more.

Manchester City v Leicester City (1630)

* City have won 10 of their last 12 Premier League games against Leicester (L2), including the last four in a row since a 5-2 home defeat in September 2020.

* Leicester have lost seven of their last eight league games (D1) and are winless in all competitions since Feb. 11.

* Interim Leicester manager Dean Smith has lost all six previous games against City with former clubs Aston Villa and Norwich City.

Sunday, April 16

West Ham United v Arsenal (1300)

* West Ham have won only two of their last 29 Premier League games against Arsenal (D5 L22).

* Arsenal have won all five of their away London derbies in the league this season, by an aggregate score of 11-0.

* Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli has been involved in four goals in his four league starts against West Ham (three goals, one assist).

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United (1530)

* Forest are winless (D3 L6) and without a clean sheet in their last nine Premier League games.

* United have won their last nine games against Forest in all competitions and beaten them three times this season.

* No player has scored more winning goals in the Premier League this season than United forward Marcus Rashford (10).

Monday, April 17

Leeds United v Liverpool (1900)

* Leeds have shipped 10 goals in their three Premier League games in April (W1 L2), more than any other team so far this month.

* Liverpool have not lost in their last five league visits to Leeds (W3 D2) since a 4-3 defeat in November 2000.

* Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has seven goals in five league appearances against Leeds and scored in last season's 3-0 win at Elland Road.

Compiled by Manasi Pathak and Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge











