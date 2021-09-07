Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Buttler, Leach added to England squad for final India test

Cricket - First Test - England Nets - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 1, 2021 England's Jack Leach during training Pool via REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - England have added wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and spinner Jack Leach to their squad for the fifth test against India at Old Trafford, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Buttler missed the fourth test at The Oval to attend the birth of his child, while Leach has been recalled for the final match of the series.

Batsman Sam Billings, who did not feature at The Oval, has returned to his club Kent.

England suffered a batting collapse on the final day of the fourth test on Monday, sliding to a 157-run loss to give India a 2-1 series lead. read more

The fifth test in Manchester starts on Friday.

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

