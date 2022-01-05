Cameron Champ out of Hawaii event after testing positive

Aug 26, 2021; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Cameron Champ plays his shot plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

2022-01-05 22:36:53 GMT+00:00 - Cameron Champ, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, will not participate in this week's Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Hawaii, after testing positive for COVID-19.

Champ earned entry into the first tournament of 2022 by winning the 3M Open last year at Blaine, MN. He had five top-25 finishes last season and finished 57th in the FedEx Cup standings.

"Cameron is naturally quite disappointed not to be able to return to action in Maui," Champ's representation said in a message on Twitter, relayed through the PGA Tour. "Thankfully, however, he feels good and we were able to confirm this breakthrough case whilst he was still at home in Houston."

Champ's withdrawal brings the Tournament of Champions field down to 38 players. Play at the Plantation Course at Kapalua begins Thursday.

It is the second time Champ has tested positive for COVID-19. The Sacramento, Calif., native and Houston resident also withdrew from last year's Travelers Championship.

--Field Level Media

