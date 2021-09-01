Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Canada beat US in OT to win women's world championship

1 minute read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Marie-Philip Poulin rattled home the winner in overtime as Canada defeated the United States 3-2 in Calgary on Tuesday to claim their first women's ice hockey world championship since 2012.

Five-time defending champions United States jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period behind a pair of goals by Alex Carpenter.

But Canada tightened up their defense and stepped up their offense in the second, pulling level at 2-2 on goals by Brianne Jenner and Jamie Lee Rattray.

A wild third period produced a flurry of penalties but no goals, leading to the three-on-three, sudden-death overtime.

Canada controlled the extra period, where Poulin took a feed from Jenner and rifled a shot that ricocheted off the bar before landing in the goal for the win, a score that was confirmed by replay.

Canada's Blayre Turnbull injured herself amid the celebrations but then rejoined her team mates on the ice sitting up on a stretcher, a smile plastered on her face and a gold medal around her neck.

Earlier on Tuesday, Finland defeated Switzerland 3-1 to claim bronze.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 4:02 AM UTC

Canada beat US in OT to win women's world championship

Marie-Philip Poulin rattled home the winner in overtime as Canada defeated the United States 3-2 in Calgary on Tuesday to claim their first women's ice hockey world championship since 2012.

Sports
Djokovic takes first unsteady step toward calendar slam
Sports
Zverev glides into second round at U.S. Open
Sports
Shapovalov eases through to U.S. Open second round
Sports
Brazil's Pele in 'good health' as he visits hospital for routine exams