Canada hold US to 1-1 draw in 2022 qualifier

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Cyle Larin's 62nd minute equaliser earned Canada a 1-1 draw with the United States in their CONCACAF World Cup qualifier in Nashville on Sunday.

The United States, who drew 0-0 with El Salvador in their opening qualifier, were determined to sharpen their attack and went ahead in the 55th minute when Brenden Aaronson charged into the box and slid home a cross past Canada keeper Milan Borjan.

The visitors levelled seven minutes later when Larin ran onto a brilliant ball from Alphonso Davies and coolly slotted home from close range.

It was also the second consecutive draw for Canada, who drew 1-1 with Honduras on Thursday as they returned to the final round of World Cup qualifying for the first time since 1997.

Mexico top the eight-team table with six points, two clear of Panama. Canada, Honduras, the United States and El Salvador are all on two points.

The top three teams qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 with the fourth-placed finisher going into an intercontinental playoff for another spot.

Reporting by Steve Keating in New York; Editing by Peter Rutherford

