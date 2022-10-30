Canada outgun United States to reach World Cup semis















AUCKLAND, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canada ran in four tries to beat neighbours the United States 32-11 in an arm-wrestle of a women's World Cup quarter-final on Sunday, setting up a date with tournament favourites England in the semi-finals.

McKinley Hunt, Karen Paquin, Paige Farries and Alex Tessier all crossed to send Canada to a fifth World Cup semi-final with a deserved victory in wet conditions at Waitakere Stadium.

England beat Australia 41-5 earlier on Sunday to remain on a collision course with reigning champions New Zealand, who will face France in next Saturday's other semi-final at Eden Park.

"I'm so proud of our group," said Canada skipper Sophie de Goede. "(We have) so much belief. All our fans and our families all believe in us and now it's just time to go out and perform."

The United States, inaugural World Cup winners in 1991, gave everything they had but were unable to kick on after rattling their opponents with a bright start.

They took the lead in the ninth minute when hooker JoJo Kitlinski forced her way over the line from close range, but Canada quickly hit back with two tries in four minutes.

Lock Hunt got across the line in similar style but Paquin's effort in the 20th minute was from open play, with the flanker finding Elissa Alarie on the right wing and winning a foot race to the fullback's chip ahead.

American prop Hope Rogers had a try disallowed for a knock on in the 29th minute, but her team mate Alev Kelter cut the deficit to 12-8 with a penalty just before halftime.

Paquin helped give Canada a flying start to the second half when she stole the restart, and left winger Farries carved her way through the American defence for her team's third try.

Kelter again cut the lead with three points from the kicking tee but was almost immediately shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle, allowing de Goede to extend the lead to 22-11 with the resulting penalty.

Canada's extra woman proved helpful in the 57th minute when they camped on the U.S. line and flyhalf Tessier was able to find space outside the defence to cross for the fourth try.

The Americans continued to pound away at the Canadian defence, but de Goede kicked her second penalty to take the lead to an imposing 21 points with 15 minutes to go.

"We talked last night about how, win or lose, we would walk off this pitch proud," said an emotional U.S. captain Kate Zackary. "I couldn't be more proud of them."

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by William Mallard











