Canada stun US to win men's 4x100 relay gold

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Men's 4x100 Metres Relay - Final - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 23, 2022 Canada's Andre De Grass, Canada's Aaron Brown, Canada's Jerome Blake and Canada's Brendon Rodney celebrate winning gold in the men's 4x100 metres relay final REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

EUGENE, Ore., July 23 (Reuters) - A flubbed final handover cost the United States gold in the men's 4x100 metres relay on Saturday as Canada surged down the final straight to take the world title.

The Americans looked set to retain their crown until the last changeover between Elijah Hall and Marvin Bracy, who lost time with a slow exchange.

Canadian anchor Andre De Grasse did not waste the opportunity and passed Bracy on the final leg.

Britain finished with bronze.

It was a phenomenal final push from De Grasse, the Olympic 200m champion who suffered an early season foot injury and was off the track during a crucial training period due to COVID-19 ahead of the worlds.

He withdrew from the 200m earlier in the meet and failed to qualify for the 100m final.

"I'm happy to be here," he said. "I'm just happy to come out here."

It was the first world gold in the event for Canada since 1997.

The United States stuck to the same lineup from Friday's semi-final and got off to a strong start from Doha 100m champion Christian Coleman, who executed a serviceable handover to Noah Lyles.

Bracy attempted to recover the lost time from the final pass of the baton but the United States once again fell short.

Despite their depth of sprinting talent American teams have won only three world titles since 2001 and failed to top the podium at the Olympics since Sydney.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in Eugene, Oregon; Editing by Peter Rutherford

