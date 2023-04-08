Canada's Jackson surprise winner of Paris Roubaix Femmes















April 8 (Reuters) - Canada's Alison Jackson was a surprise winner of the Paris Roubaix Femmes as she edged a thrilling sprint finish after many of the race favourites had been caught up in crashes.

Jackson produced a powerful finish around the Roubaix velodrome to clinch victory at the end of a brutal 145.5km trek across some fearsome cobbled sections.

Italy's Katia Ragusa was second with Marthe Truyen of Belgium in third place.

Last year's winner Elisa Longo Borghini was part of a big crash with around 45km to go which took down many of the fancied riders and allowed a breakaway group to stay ahead.

Belgium's Lotte Kopecky had looked like the favourite but she could only manage seventh place while Dutch great Marianne Vos never recovered from a mechanical problem and was 10th.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar











