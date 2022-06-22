Canadian teenager McIntosh wins women's 200m butterfly

BUDAPEST, June 22 (Reuters) - Canadian 15-year-old Summer McIntosh won the women's 200m butterfly at the world championships on Wednesday with a time of 2:05.20, beating American Hali Flickinger by 0.88 seconds.

McIntosh's time was a new junior world record and adds to her silver medal in the 400m freestyle.

The Toronto-born swimmer was the youngest member of Canada's Olympic team in Tokyo where she finished fourth in the women's 400m freestyle.

"I didn't expect to go 2:05," McIntosh said. "But as soon as I stepped out with all the energy and excitement from the crowd, I just fed off that. I got a lot of adrenaline and motivation and put it down."

China's Yufei Zhang took the bronze medal.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.