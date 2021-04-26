Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Canadiens' Cole Caufield set for NHL debut vs. Flames

Apr 26, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield (22) skates with the puck during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens fans will eagerly watch Monday night's game against the Calgary Flames as 20-year-old prospect Cole Caufield makes his NHL debut.

The team announced via Twitter that coach Dominique Ducharme "confirms that Cole Caufield will make his NHL debut tonight in Calgary."

Caufield was selected 15th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft and won the 2021 Hobey Baker Memorial Award as college hockey's best player after putting up 30 goals and 22 assists in 31 games at Wisconsin.

An elite shooter, Caufield has encountered skepticism because he's only 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds.

He played two games with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League, contributing three goals and an assist before being called up to Montreal's taxi squad.

The Canadiens (20-17-9, 49 points) have won just three of their last 11 games. They entered Monday's clash with a four-point lead and a game in hand over Calgary for the final playoff spot in the North Division.

