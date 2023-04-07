Candreva snatches draw for Salernitana against Inter after Ochoa heroics















April 7 (Reuters) - Inter Milan's top four hopes took a major blow when Salernitana held them to a 1-1 draw on Friday after Antonio Candreva scored a 90th-minute equaliser against his former club while team mate Guillermo Ochoa made a string of exceptional saves.

Simone Inzaghi's Inter went ahead in the sixth minute when a flowing passing move ended with Romelu Lukaku heading the ball into the path of wing back Robin Gosens, who fired home his first goal since November.

Inter could have scored many more but Salernitana's 37-year-old Mexican goalkeeper Ochoa made a number of reflex saves to deny Stefan de Vrij, Lautaro Martinez and Lukaku twice to keep the home side in the game.

At the other end, Senegal forward Boulaye Dia nearly converted Candreva's cross for an equaliser but his effort cannoned off the bar.

Candreva, who made over 150 appearances for Inter, had the last laugh, however, when he levelled for Salernitana at the death when his intended cross sailed into the top corner over the arms of goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Inter moved level with AC Milan on 51 points but remain fourth with their arch rivals playing Empoli later on Friday while fifth-placed AS Roma are a point behind. Salernitana are 15th with 29 points.

