Canes F Andrei Svechnikov agrees to 8-year, $62M extension

The Carolina Hurricanes agreed to terms Thursday with restricted free agent forward Andre Svechnikov on an eight-year, $62 million extension through the 2028-29 season.

Svechnikov registered 42 points (15 goals, 27 assists) in 55 games in 2020-21.

The 21-year-old Russian has 140 points (59 goals, 81 assists) in 205 games since the Hurricanes made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

"Andrei is one of the cornerstones of this organization, and we are thrilled to reach a long-term commitment to keep him here," Carolina president and general manager Don Waddell said in a news release. "He is one of the brightest rising stars in our sport, and will play a key role in our efforts to bring the Stanley Cup to the Triangle this decade."

Svechnikov also has nine goals and 11 assists in 26 postseason games, having reached the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of his first three seasons.

