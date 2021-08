Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Canoe Sprint - Women's C1 200m - Final A - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - August 5, 2021. Nevin Harrison of the United States celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Nevin Harrison of the United States won the gold medal in the women's canoe single 200 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe took the silver medal while Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan claimed the bronze.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

