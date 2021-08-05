Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Canoe sprint-Australia win men's kayak double 1000m gold

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Canoe Sprint - Men's K2 1000m - Semifinal 1 - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - August 5, 2021. Jean van der Westhuyzen of Australia and Thomas Green of Australia in action REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Jean van der Westhuyzen and Thomas Green won the gold medal in the men's kayak double 1000 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Germany's Max Hoff and Jacob Schopf claimed the silver medal while Czech Republic's Josef Dostal and Radek Slouf took the bronze medal.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam

