Canoe sprint-China's Xu and Sun win women's canoe double 500m gold

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Canoe Sprint - Women's C2 500m - Final A - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan – August 7, 2021. Xu Shixiao of China and Sun Mengya of China in action REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya won the gold medal in the women's canoe double 500 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Chetverikova took the silver medal, while Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent claimed the bronze.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

