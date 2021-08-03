Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Canoe sprint-Cuba's Torres and Jorge win men's canoe double 1000m gold

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Canoe Sprint - Men's C2 1000m - Semifinal 2 - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021. Serguey Torres Madrigal of Cuba and Jorge Enriquez Fernando Dayan of Cuba in action REUTERS/Yara Nardi

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Cuban pair of Serguey Torres and Fernando Jorge won the gold medal in the men's canoe double 1000 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

China's Liu Hao and Zheng Pengfei took the silver medal while Germany's Sebastian Brendel and Tim Hecker claimed the bronze medal.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

