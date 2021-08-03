Canoe sprint-New Zealand's Carrington, Regal win women's kayak double 500m gold

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Canoe Sprint - Women's K2 500m - Final A - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan – August 3, 2021. Lisa Carrington of New Zealand and Caitlin Regal of New Zealand celebrate after winning gold REUTERS/Yara Nardi

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal won the gold medal in the women's kayak double 500 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Poland's Karolina Naja and Anna Pulawska claimed the silver medal while Hungary's Danuta Kozak and Dora Bodonyi took the bronze medal.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

