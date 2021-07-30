Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Canoeing-Czech medal hope Prskavec leads in kayak slalom semifinal

1 minute read
1/2

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Canoe Slalom - Men's K1 - Semifinal - Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. Jiri Prskavec of Czech Republic in action REUTERS/Yara Nardi

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Reigning World champion Jiri Prskavec from the Czech Republic finished first In the men's kayak slalom semifinal on Friday, setting up a contest for gold with Germany's Hannes Aigner in the final later in the day.

Prskavec took bronze in Rio de Janeiro five years ago, with Aigner winning the bronze in London in 2012.

The men shot down the white water course in Tokyo as storm clouds gathered nearby. The closest to Prskavec's time was France's Boris Neveu, a veteran kayaker who won the world championships in 2014, and American Michal Smolen, who was Pan American champion in 2017.

Among the ten paddlers eliminated were Slovenia's Peter Kauzer, the silver medalist in Rio, who at 37 years old was the oldest competitor in the men's slalom, and Italy's Giovanni de Gennaro, who finished second in the heats on Wednesday.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 6:37 AM UTCU.S. swimmer sparks doping controversy, high octane BMX marred by crashes

An American swimmer sparked controversy at the Tokyo Games on Friday when he said it would take a long time to clear his sport of doping after losing his Olympic title to a Russian.

SportsOlympics Gymnastics- Biles hints at struggles in practice, no clear word on further participation
SportsA Tale of Two Cities: In the 'bubble' and the Tokyo outside
SportsAthletics-Americans eye up Semenya-free women's 800
SportsU.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles lauds gold medallist Lee