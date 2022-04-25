Capitals' star Alex Ovechkin exits with upper-body injury

Apr 22, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

April 25 - Washington Capitals star left wing Alex Ovechkin left Sunday night's home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs with what the Capitals said was an upper-body injury.

Ovechkin, who is fourth in the NHL with 50 goals this season and third in the league all-time with 780, was hurt when he tripped over the goalie stick of Toronto's Erik Kallgren after missing on a breakaway. Ovechkin slid into the end boards and left the ice in apparent pain and a possible shoulder injury.

A three-time Hart Trophy winner as the league's most valuable player, the Russian star is in his 17th NHL season, all with the Capitals. His career high of 65 goals in a season came in 2007-08, his first Hart Trophy season, as did his best of 112 points.

Ovechkin, 36, has 90 points (50 goals, 40 assists) in 77 games this season.

The Capitals (44-23-11, 99 points) have already clinched a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference. With the league beginning its final week of the regular season, they trailed Boston by only two points for the top wild card.

