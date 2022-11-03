Captain Al Faraj key to Saudi World Cup hopes















Nov 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia midfielder Salman Al Faraj has known little but success during his club career with Al Hilal and the 33-year-old will finally be looking for some joy in the green of the national team at the World Cup.

Al Faraj has been a key component of a club side that has dominated Asian football throughout the last five years, steering Al Hilal to the Asian Champions League title in 2019 and 2021 while also reaching the final in 2014 and 2017.

"He's an essential player for us and our leader as well," says Saudi Arabia head coach Herve Renard. "He's a person who knows how to group people together and take this team to the next level, as it is the case with him at Al Hilal.

"He and Salem Al Dawsari are leaders in the difficult matches and they both have big importance for the national team too. I have full confidence that they can help the team with good performances in the World Cup."

Spotted by Al Hilal scouts as a 15-year-old during a tournament held over Ramadan in 2004, the Medina-born Al Faraj has been with the Riyadh-based club ever since and has racked up a remarkable array of titles and trophies.

He was given his debut at Al Hilal as a 19-year-old during the 2008-09 season by Romanian coach Cosmin Olaroiu and was a bit-part player for the club the following season when they won the Saudi league title.

But his involvement grew as Al Hilal successfully defended the title the following season and Al Faraj was called into the senior national team for the first time in October 2012 for a friendly against Congo.

Al Faraj's influence has steadily increased during Al Hilal's current run of domestic and continental dominance, with the club winning the Saudi Pro League title in five of the last six seasons.

He has also been at the heart of the team that twice defeated Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds to win the Asian Champions League, first in 2019 and then again in 2021 having experienced disappointment in the final in 2014 and 2017.

An elegant and composed left-footed midfielder, Al Faraj has long been a mainstay of the national team set-up, featuring at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and scoring the equaliser for Saudi Arabia from the penalty spot in a 2-1 win over Egypt.

Qatar will likely be Al Faraj's last World Cup and he will want to bow out on a note fitting for such an illustrious career.

Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong; Editing by Ken Ferris











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.