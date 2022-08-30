Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers off record 450th pitcher

Aug 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols (5) high fives teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

August 30 - Albert Pujols made more home run history on Monday, going deep off a 450th different pitcher to set the major league record.

The St. Louis Cardinals slugger hit a two-run shot in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds' Ross Detwiler. Pujols broke a tie with Barry Bonds for the record.

The homer was the 694th for Pujols, leaving him two behind Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the all-time list. The top three are Bonds (762), Henry Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714).

Pujols, 42, announced in March that this would be his final season in the majors. He reiterated his plans last week, saying, "I'm still going to retire, no matter whether I end up hitting 693 (homers), 696, 700, whatever."

However, he is giving himself a shot at reaching 700 thanks to an impressive August. Pujols has eight homers this month, one more than his season total through July 31.

