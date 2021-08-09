Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Cardinals announce plans to have sports betting in stadium

1 minute read

Aug 2, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; A general view during Arizona Cardinals training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Arizona Cardinals became the first National Football League team to unveil plans for a retail sportsbook inside their home stadium as part of a three-way partnership announced on Monday with BetMGM and Gila River Hotels & Casinos.

BetMGM, which is the sports-betting division for MGM Resorts International (MGM.N), plans to open a retail sportsbook at the Cardinals' State Farm Stadium in time for the 2022-2023 NFL season.

The partnership includes plans to open sportsbooks at Gila River Hotels & Casinos' three Arizona locations, which are owned by the Gila River Indian Community, near the start of the upcoming 2021-2022 NFL season that starts early next month.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to build upon our long-standing relationship with Gila River and launch a new one with BetMGM," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a joint statement to announce the partnership.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 11:42 AM UTCBelarusian sprinter auctions medal to support athletes caught up in crackdown

Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who was removed from the Tokyo Olympics by the Belarusian team after she criticised her coaches, is auctioning a medal from the 2019 European Games to support athletes who say they have been targeted by authorities.

SportsBarca fans 'devastated' at Messi exit, one files legal complaints
SportsCardinals announce plans to have sports betting in stadium
SportsMLB roundup: Phillies' Zack Wheeler pitches 2-hit shutout
SportsFlying the Olympic flag, Paris looks beyond COVID for 2024 games