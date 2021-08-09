Cardinals announce plans to have sports betting in stadium

Aug 2, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; A general view during Arizona Cardinals training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Arizona Cardinals became the first National Football League team to unveil plans for a retail sportsbook inside their home stadium as part of a three-way partnership announced on Monday with BetMGM and Gila River Hotels & Casinos.

BetMGM, which is the sports-betting division for MGM Resorts International (MGM.N), plans to open a retail sportsbook at the Cardinals' State Farm Stadium in time for the 2022-2023 NFL season.

The partnership includes plans to open sportsbooks at Gila River Hotels & Casinos' three Arizona locations, which are owned by the Gila River Indian Community, near the start of the upcoming 2021-2022 NFL season that starts early next month.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to build upon our long-standing relationship with Gila River and launch a new one with BetMGM," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a joint statement to announce the partnership.

