Care, Marchant and Sinckler out of England squad

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Veteran scrumhalf Danny Care's late career England revival looks to be over after he was left out of England coach Eddie Jones's 36-man "mini training camp" squad ahead of the November internationals on Monday.

Joe Marchant, Harry Randall, Joe Launchbury and Kyle Sinckler were other high-profile absentees, while Alfie Barbeary, Nic Dolly, Alex Dombrandt, Charlie Ewels, George Ford, Sam Jeffries, Maro Itoje, Nick Isiekwe, Courtney Lawes, Sam Underhill and Anthony Watson were all unavailable through injury.

There are first call-ups for Northampton Saints' Alex Coles and Saracens' Hugh Tizard, with both players previously appearing for England U20s, while Manu Tuilagi, Sam Simmonds, Ben Youngs, Alex Mitchell, Tom Pearson and David Ribbans all return.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

England face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa in November and begin their preparation with a three-day training camp at Twickenham next week.

After four years in the wilderness Care, 35, was recalled for England's tour of Australia in June with Youngs unavailable.

However, after starting the first test and coming off the bench in the second, the Harlequins scrumhalf was hauled off after 37 minutes of the final test - seemingly ending the latest Jones experiment as England went on to win the match and the series 2-1.

"With a year to go to the Rugby World Cup this is a big opportunity for players to come in and impress," Jones said in a statement.

"We want them to show real energy and enthusiasm and that they want to be a part of this massive year. It doesn't mean that those who have been left out won't be considered for the Autumn Nations Series matches. We'll be looking at club games, form and fitness and the door is left open for those players.

"We finished the Australia tour well. It was a fantastic experience, particularly for the younger players. We now have to start again, but we'll build on what we've done there and continue that momentum.

England training camp squad

Forwards

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps)

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 37 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 41 caps)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 39 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 69 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps)

Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 15 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 14 caps)

Tom Pearson (London Irish, uncapped)

David Ribbans (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

Patrick Schickerling (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 14 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 23 caps)

Hugh Tizard (Saracens, uncapped)

Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 64 caps)

Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 70 caps)

Jack Walker (Harlequins, uncapped)

Jack Willis (Wasps, 4 caps)

Backs

Henry Arundell (London Irish, 3 caps)

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 12 caps)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 97 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 2 caps)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)

Will Joseph (London Irish, 1 cap)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 69 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)

Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 42 caps)

Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 13 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 13 caps)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 46 caps)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 3 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 117 caps)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.