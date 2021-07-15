Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Career Grand Slam winner Fry passes away at 94

1 minute read

July 15 (Reuters) - Shirley Fry Irvin, one of 10 women to have won the singles titles at all four Grand Slams, has died aged 94, the International Tennis Hall of Fame said in a statement.

The American passed away in Naples, Florida on Tuesday.

Fry won her first Grand Slam singles title at the French Open in 1951, before winning at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 1956, and the Australian Open the following year.

The former world number one, who also won 12 Grand Slam doubles titles and a mixed doubles title, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1970.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru;Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 5:02 AM UTCBucks rally to defeat Suns, level NBA Finals series at 2-2

The Milwaukee Bucks rallied from nine points down in the fourth quarter to defeat the Phoenix Suns 109-103 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday to tie the best-of-seven series at 2-2 in front their own elated fans at Fiserv Forum.

SportsHorse racing-Judge voids Medina Spirit trainer Bob Baffert's suspension in New York
SportsSwimming-Black swimmers still under-represented in the pool
SportsFBI badly botched sex-abuse probe of USA Gymnastics doctor, watchdog says
SportsOsaka confirmed for Montreal event in August - organisers