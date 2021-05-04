Skip to main content

SportsCarmelo Anthony moves to 10th in all-time NBA scoring

Reuters
1 minute read

Carmelo Anthony cracked the top 10 in all-time NBA scoring in style Monday.

The Portland Trail Blazers forward sank a 3-pointer while getting fouled early in the second quarter of a road game against the Atlanta Hawks, moving him past Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes on the career scoring list.

Anthony, who turns 37 later this month, completed the four-point play. He finished the night with 14 points, giving him 27,318 points in his 18-year career.

Hayes compiled 27,313 points in 16 seasons for the San Diego/Houston Rockets and the Baltimore/Washington Bullets.

Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, was the NBA's scoring champion in 2012-13. He has averaged 23 points over 1,186 games for the Denver Nuggets (2003-04 to 2010-11), the New York Knicks (2010-11 to 2016-17), Oklahoma City Thunder (2017-18), Houston (2018-19) and Portland (2019-20 to 2020-21).

The Hawks beat the Trail Blazers 123-114 on Monday.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

