Carreno Busta downs former winner Thiem in U.S. Open first round

Aug 29, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain serves during his match against Dominic Thiem of Austria on day one of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta sent 2020 champion Dominic Thiem packing 7-5 6-1 5-7 6-3 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday, as the Austrian wildcard struggled with his forehand on the long road back from injury.

Thiem reached his first Tour-level semi-final in more than a year at last month's Swiss Open, a key milestone as he works to regain his form after a June 2021 wrist injury, but showed he still has work to do as he stumbled into 30 unforced forehand errors on Court 17. read more

Carreno Busta, fresh off his maiden Masters 1000 title in Montreal, overcame early jitters that saw him drop his serve in the first game to put up a comparatively clean performance, winning nearly two-thirds of his first-serve points a year after he crashed out in the opening round.

He next faces either Hugo Gaston of France or Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York

