Cavendish claims first stage win after injury return

Cycling - 2022 Tour de France Presentation - Palais des Congres, Paris, France - October 14, 2021 Mark Cavendish during the presentation for the 2022 Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Feb 12 (Reuters) - British cyclist Mark Cavendish won the second stage of the Tour of Oman on Friday to claim his first victory since returning to the road after suffering serious injuries in a crash in November.

The 36-year-old held off Australia's Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Belgium's Amaury Capiot (Arkea-Samsic) in the 167.5km stage from Naseem Park to Suhar Corniche for the 157th win of his career.

The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider's win helped him take the overall lead from Colombia's Fernando Gaviria, who won the opening stage of the race on Thursday.

Cavendish suffered broken ribs and a collapsed lung following a crash in the Six Days of Ghent track meeting in November. In the same month, he was assaulted by four armed men during a burglary at his home. read more

"I was looking forward to this sprint, as it was similar to a Tour de France one, with a long finishing straight of over one kilometre," Cavendish said. "Everyone on the team was committed and did a great job.

"It's only been a few weeks since I returned on my bike following that crash on the track so I'm quite satisfied with my form.

"To take a win so early in the season is always important - and we hope to get more nice results before the Tour of Oman ends."

Cavendish enjoyed a remarkable return to form in 2021, sprinting to four stage wins at the Tour de France to equal the record of 34 set by Belgian great Eddy Merckx.

