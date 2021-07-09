Sports
Cavendish equals Merckx's all-time Tour de France stage win record
CARCASSONNE, France, July 9 (Reuters) - Briton Mark Cavendish equalled Belgian great Eddy Merckx's all-time record of 34 stage wins on the Tour de France when he sprinted to victory in Friday's 13th stage.
The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider has now won four stages on this year's Tour, 13 years after claiming his first.
He finished ahead of his lead-out man Michael Morkov of Denmark, with Belgian Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) coming home third.
Slovenian Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.
