Cavendish not contemplating retirement despite missing Tour

July 19 (Reuters) - Mark Cavendish said he has no immediate plans to retire after only being named in Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's reserves for the Tour de France.

Cavendish had said at the end of 2020 that he was considering retirement but enjoyed a remarkable return to form last year, sprinting to four stage wins at the Tour de France to equal the record of 34 set by Belgian great Eddy Merckx.

The 37-year-old made his case for selection this year after winning his second British road race title last month but Fabio Jakobsen was chosen as the Belgian team's sprinter at the July 1-24 Tour.

"I know I'll win again," Cavendish told the BBC on Monday. "The only thing I regret is that I know I was in the form to win there (at the Tour de France).

"I'm in my best form for easily a decade. When you think that's gone to waste a bit, that can be hard.

"I don't see myself retiring, I think as long as I know I'll win then I'll carry on my career."

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

