Chadwick takes seventh win in a row in W Series

Formula One F1 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 2, 2022 Jenner Racing's Jamie Chadwick celebrates on the podium after winning the W Series race REUTERS/Molly Darlington

July 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Jamie Chadwick took her seventh successive race win in the all-female W Series at the French Grand Prix on Saturday to put a third title firmly in her sights.

Chadwick, now 70 points clear of compatriot Abbi Pulling in the standings, has won all five races this year after ending 2021 with two wins. There are five remaining.

The 24-year-old started third on the grid on Saturday, after being demoted from pole position, but was back in front by turn four of the opening lap and stayed ahead despite two safety car periods at Le Castellet.

Spain's Belen Garcia and Nerea Marti finished second and third respectively, with Beitske Visser dropping from pole to fourth.

W Series aims to help women reach Formula One, which has not had a female race driver since Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976, but Chadwick has so far failed to move up alongside the men in F2 or F3.

The series features on the Formula One support programme.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond

