Skip to main content

Sports

Chadwick wins in Austin to lead W Series into final race

1 minute read

Motorsports - W Series - Brands Hatch - Brands Hatch, West Kingsdown, Britain - August 11, 2019 Jamie Chadwick of Great Britain celebrates winning the W Series championship REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Jamie Chadwick won the first of two W Series races in Austin, Texas, on Saturday to take a 10-point lead into Sunday's season finale of the all-female single-seater championship.

Winner of the inaugural title in 2019, the 23-year-old now has only compatriot Alice Powell standing between her and a second crown.

The pair, with three wins each, were previously level on points but Chadwick now has 134 to Powell's 124 after overtaking pole-sitter Abbi Pulling at the first corner and leading to the chequered flag.

Powell finished third, after starting 10th, behind Finland's Emma Kimilainen.

Chadwick will start Sunday's race from pole position at the Circuit of the Americas, with Powell ninth.

The series, which features on the support programme for the U.S. Formula One Grand Prix, aims to help female racers up the motorsport ladder. The champion will collect a $500,000 cash prize.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · October 23, 2021 · 11:49 PM UTC

Verstappen on pole and Hamilton alongside in Texas

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen secured pole position for the U.S. Grand Prix in the dying seconds on Saturday as Mercedes title rival Lewis Hamilton had to settle for second.

Sports
NBA roundup: Suns send in-fighting Lakers to 0-2 start
Sports
World Championship bronze medallist Quinonez killed in Ecuador
Sports
New Zealand rout United States 104-14 in Washington test match
Sports
NHL roundup: Oilers outcore Knights, improve to 5-0-0