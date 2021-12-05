Champions Atletico beat Bragantino in seven-goal thriller

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian league champions Atletico Mineiro beat Red Bull Bragantino 4-3 on Sunday on a day when they celebrated last week’s title win in front of an ecstatic home crowd in Belo Horizonte.

Atletico secured their first league title since 1971 last Thursday and 62,000 fans turned out to see them receive the trophy.

They enjoyed a seven-goal thriller as four different players hit the net for the home side, with Hulk, Keno, Jefferson Savarino and Federico Zaracho all scoring.

Ytalo got one and Artur Guimaraes scored a brace for Bragantino.

With one game of the season remaining, Atletico have 84 points, 13 ahead of second-placed Flamengo. Bragantino are in sixth with 53 points.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Clare Fallon

