Champions France to open Billie Jean King Cup defence against Canada

Tennis - Fed Cup - World Group Semi-Final - France v Romania - Kindarena, Rouen, France - April 21, 2019 France's Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia celebrate victory in the semi-final REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Reigning champions France will kick off this year's Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Prague against Canada on Nov. 1, with the final scheduled for Nov. 6, the International Tennis Federation said on Wednesday.

Formerly called the Fed Cup, the women's team competition featuring 12 nations was originally scheduled to be held in Budapest in April last year before being postponed twice due to the pandemic.

France triumphed in the 2019 edition when a team featuring Kristina Mladenovic, Caroline Garcia and Pauline Parmentier defeated Australia.

This year, Belgium, the 2001 winners, will face 2017 runners-up Belarus on the opening day, while eleven-times winners Czech Republic will play on Nov. 1 and Nov. 4.

The competing nations will each play two group-stage ties to determine the winners of the four three-team groups, who will then progress to the semi-finals. Each tie will consist of two singles matches and a doubles match.

Germany, Spain, Slovakia, Australia, the U.S., Russia and Switzerland will be the other nations competing.

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

