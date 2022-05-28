Champions League final start delayed for security reasons

Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Liverpool v Real Madrid - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - May 28, 2022 General view of a message displayed on a big screen inside the stadium before the match as kick off is delayed REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - The kick off of Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed for security reasons, a stadium announcer said on Saturday.

"The kick off must be delayed for some minutes for security reasons," the announcer said 15 minutes before the 2100 local time (1900GMT) scheduled start of the match.

"The start of the match is delayed due to the late arrival of fans," it was announced later.

“Supporters attempted to penetrate the stadium. They forced their way through the first filter. The screening at the Stade de France is watertight,” French police said in a statement.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Additional reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Ken Ferris

