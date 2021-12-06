Chargers’ Joey Bosa exits vs. Bengals with apparent head injury

Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) is stopped by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) after a pass play for a first down in the second half the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

2021-12-06 00:28:58 GMT+00:00 - Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa left early in Sunday's game against the Bengals in Cincinnati and was being evaluated for a head injury.

Bosa left the field for the locker room midway through the first quarter, as the Chargers were building a healthy 16-0 lead over the opening 15 minutes. It was unclear when the injury occurred or what the severity might be.

Bosa, 26, had multiple concussions last year. The three-time Pro Bowler ultimately missed four games in 2020.

Prior to Sunday's game, Bosa had 7.5 sacks, 36 tackles and four forced fumbles for the Chargers in 11 contests.

(Field Level Media)

