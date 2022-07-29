Charles Barkley sticking with Turner, ends LIV talks

July 29 - Charles Barkley pulled the plug on talks to join the LIV Golf Series as a broadcaster and will stay with Turner and "Inside the NBA."

"I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me," Barkley said in a phone interview with the New York Post. "I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner -- because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life -- it is best for me to move on and I'm staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career."

Barkley played in the LIV Pro-Am event Thursday at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster one week after dining with Norman in Atlanta.

His current contract with TNT includes three more years at a total of $30 million, Barkley has said.

Barkley, 59, said Thursday he felt he was a in a "win-win" scenario but added many companies with whom he had endorsement agreements had already reached out regarding their position on the LIV chatter.

A power forward, Barkley was an 11-time All-Star over 16 NBA seasons from 1984-2000. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.

--Field Level Media

