Charles Schwab Challenge suspended; Jason Kokrak in lead

May 27, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Jordan Spieth hits out of the fairway bunker on the 6th during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. / Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

The second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, was suspended due to inclement weather on Friday.

The round was called at 1:49 p.m. CT due to the what the PGA Tour termed "a dangerous weather situation." The horn blew and players were quickly removed from the course.

There was no immediate timetable for when play would resume at Colonial Country Club.

A total of 60 golfers completed their rounds prior to the weather delay.

Jason Kokrak currently holds the lead at 10-under 130 after his second straight 65. He carded six birdies and one bogey.

"I'm happy with the way I'm hitting the ball," Kokrak said. "I'm getting a little bit more comfortable on the greens and just giving myself as many opportunities as I can."

Kokrak finished in a tie for third at the event last year when Daniel Berger defeated Collin Morikawa in a playoff.

Colombia's Sebastian Munoz (65 on Friday) and Spain's Sergio Garcia (69) were two shots back. Jordan Spieth, who shared the first-round lead with Garcia with a 7-under 63 on Thursday, has completed just two holes and is also at 8 under.

Maverick McNealy (63) and Charley Hoffman (62) are at 7-under 133.

South Korea's So Woo Kim withdrew after play was suspended. Kim had bogeys on three of his first four holes and was staring at another after an errant tee shot on No. 5. He shot 2-over 72 on Thursday.

