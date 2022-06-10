Cheers! Mitchell makes a splash with a six into fan's beer glass

Cricket - Second Test - England v New Zealand - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 10, 2022 New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

NOTTINGHAM, England, June 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell made a splash on the opening day of the second test against England on Friday when he smashed a six straight into a startled female fan's pint of beer.

"It's plopped in a beer," exclaimed one commentator after the all-rounder followed up a four with a six straight into the stands off a Jack Leach delivery in the 56th over at Trent Bridge.

Slow motion television repeats clearly showed the splashdown.

Nearby England seamer Matthew Potts signalled from the boundary to his team mates what had happened, mimicking a glass and raising an imaginary pint.

"Come on Jack, keep him quiet. This is costing people a fortune in beer in the stands," quipped former England spin bowler Phil Tufnell on the BBC commentary.

The Twitter feed of England's Barmy Army supporters' club said the Black Caps had bought the fan a replacement pint.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar

