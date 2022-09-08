Chelsea appoint Potter after sacking Tuchel

Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - August 30, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chelsea have appointed Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter as their new manager to replace Thomas Tuchel, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Potter joins Chelsea a day after they sacked Tuchel, with the team sixth in the league on 10 points after six matches.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.