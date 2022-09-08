1 minute read
Chelsea appoint Potter after sacking Tuchel
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chelsea have appointed Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter as their new manager to replace Thomas Tuchel, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
Potter joins Chelsea a day after they sacked Tuchel, with the team sixth in the league on 10 points after six matches.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.