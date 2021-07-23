Chelsea to begin Women's Super League title defence at Arsenal

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 3, 2020 General view of a corner flag before the match Mike Hewitt/Pool via REUTERS

July 23 (Reuters) - Chelsea will begin their Women's Super League title (WSL) defence with a trip to London rivals Arsenal after the fixture list for the 2021-22 season was released on Friday.

Manchester City, who finished second last season, travel to Everton, while their cross-town rivals Manchester United host Reading in the opening round.

Promoted Leicester City will make their top-flight debut at Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur kick off their campaign at home to Birmingham City.

The first round of fixtures is scheduled for Sept. 3-5, four weeks after the women's soccer event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 2021-22 WSL season is scheduled to finish on either May 7 or May 8 2022.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.