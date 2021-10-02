Skip to main content

Sports

Chelsea get back on track with 3-1 win over Southampton

1 minute read
1/5

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Southampton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 2, 2021 Chelsea's Ben Chilwell in action with Southampton's Tino Livramento Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Chelsea got back to winning ways on Saturday, beating Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League thanks to late goals by Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell after the Saints were reduced to 10 men.

Blues defender Trevor Chalobah put the hosts ahead in the ninth minute but Southampton hit back with a penalty converted by James Ward-Prowse in the 61st minute after Chilwell fouled former Chelsea defender Tino Livramento.

Ward-Prowse was shown a straight red card 16 minutes later for a foul on Jorginho which was picked up by the VAR officials and the game swung back Chelsea's way.

In the 84th minute Werner scored from point-blank range after a cross by captain Cesar Azpilicueta and five minutes later Chilwell atoned for giving away the earlier penalty by smashing the ball in after a goalmouth scramble.

The win lifted Chelsea to the top of the table ahead of Sunday's clash between fellow title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City. Winless Southampton remain just outside the relegation zone.

Reporting by William Schomberg Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 4:06 PM UTC

MLB roundup: Angels put crimp in Mariners’ playoff hopes

Luis Quijada came on in relief with runners at the corners and no outs in the seventh inning and struck out the next three hitters as the visiting Los Angeles Angels damaged the Seattle Mariners' playoff hopes with a 2-1 victory Friday.

Sports
NWSL commissioner ousted, FIFA opens probe after accusations against fired coach
Sports
Deignan makes history by winning first women's Paris Roubaix
Sports
Perry the first Australian woman to pick up 300 wickets
Sports
I would never force players to pick Socceroos, says coach Arnold