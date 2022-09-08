Factbox: Chelsea manager Graham Potter
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Factbox on Englishman Graham Potter, who was appointed manager of Premier League club Chelsea on Thursday:
Born: May 20, 1975 in Solihull, England
PLAYING CAREER
* Began his career as a left back at second-tier Birmingham City in 1992 before spending a season on loan at Wycombe Wanderers.
* Played for Stoke City before moving to the Premier League with Southampton, where he was part of the side that a recorded a famous 6-3 win over Manchester United during the 1996-97 season.
* Earned one cap for England at Under-21 level.
* Had spells at West Bromwich Albion, York City and Boston United before ending his career at League Two Macclesfield Town in 2005.
COACHING CAREER
* Worked as technical director for the Ghana women's team at the 2007 World Cup and became assistant coach for Leeds Metropolitan University.
* Named manager of fourth division Swedish side Ostersund in 2010.
* Led Ostersund to back-to-back promotions before guiding the side to the Swedish top flight in 2015-16. The club finished eighth in their debut season in the first division.
* Won the Swedish Cup in 2017 and led Ostersund to the Europa League group stage after coming through qualifying.
* Appointed head coach of Championship club Swansea City ahead of the 2018-19 season, where they finished 10th.
* Took over at Brighton & Hove Albion in May 2019 and led them to 15th and 16th in his first two seasons.
* Brighton ended last season in ninth place, their highest top-flight finish.
* Joined Chelsea on a five-year contract as a replacement for Thomas Tuchel.
COACHING STYLE
* Known for his slick, possession-based style of football.
* Encourages players and staff to use dance and music as forms of self-expression. He got his Ostersund squad to put on a performance of the ballet Swan Lake for the local community.
