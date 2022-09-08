Factbox: Chelsea manager Graham Potter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Factbox on Englishman Graham Potter, who was appointed manager of Premier League club Chelsea on Thursday:

Born: May 20, 1975 in Solihull, England

PLAYING CAREER

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Began his career as a left back at second-tier Birmingham City in 1992 before spending a season on loan at Wycombe Wanderers.

* Played for Stoke City before moving to the Premier League with Southampton, where he was part of the side that a recorded a famous 6-3 win over Manchester United during the 1996-97 season.

* Earned one cap for England at Under-21 level.

* Had spells at West Bromwich Albion, York City and Boston United before ending his career at League Two Macclesfield Town in 2005.

COACHING CAREER

* Worked as technical director for the Ghana women's team at the 2007 World Cup and became assistant coach for Leeds Metropolitan University.

* Named manager of fourth division Swedish side Ostersund in 2010.

* Led Ostersund to back-to-back promotions before guiding the side to the Swedish top flight in 2015-16. The club finished eighth in their debut season in the first division.

* Won the Swedish Cup in 2017 and led Ostersund to the Europa League group stage after coming through qualifying.

* Appointed head coach of Championship club Swansea City ahead of the 2018-19 season, where they finished 10th.

* Took over at Brighton & Hove Albion in May 2019 and led them to 15th and 16th in his first two seasons.

* Brighton ended last season in ninth place, their highest top-flight finish.

* Joined Chelsea on a five-year contract as a replacement for Thomas Tuchel.

COACHING STYLE

* Known for his slick, possession-based style of football.

* Encourages players and staff to use dance and music as forms of self-expression. He got his Ostersund squad to put on a performance of the ballet Swan Lake for the local community.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.