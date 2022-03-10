Chelsea says it will seek changes to post-sanctions operating licence

The logo of Chelsea Football Club is pictured outside Stamford Bridge, the stadium for Chelsea Football Club, after Britain imposed sanctions on its Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, in London, Britain, March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Chelsea Football Club said it would seek changes to the licence under which it must now operate after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government on Thursday.

"(We) intend to engage in discussions with the UK Government regarding the scope of the licence. This will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow the Club to operate as normal as possible," the club said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by William James; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.