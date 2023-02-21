Chelsea's Azpilicueta discharged from hospital after head injury















LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been discharged from hospital, three days after suffering concussion in his side's Premier League defeat by Southampton, the club said on Tuesday.

The Spaniard was inadvertently kicked in the head by Southampton's Sekou Mara during the second half and was carried off the Stamford Bridge pitch on a stretcher.

"The club's medical team are closely monitoring Cesar's condition, adhering to the important concussion protocols in place to ensure his safety," a statement read.

"Cesar observed training today, before he starts working towards returning to the pitch."

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur away on Sunday with Azpilicueta's return dependant on the Football Association and Premier League concussion protocols.

Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge











