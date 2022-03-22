Chess Kremlin says chess federation should stay out of politics, overturn ban

Sergey Karjakin of Russia ponders his next move against current World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway (R) during the first game of their rapid chess tie-breaker match, at the 2016 World Chess Championship match in New York, U.S., November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

March 22 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday the International Chess Federation (FIDE) should stay out of politics and demanded it annul its decision to ban Russian grandmaster Sergey Karjakin from competition for six months over his stance on Ukraine.

The FIDE announced its decision on Monday. The 32-year-old Karjakin, who challenged Magnus Carlsen for the world title in 2016, has defended his country's actions on social media in recent weeks, drawing intense criticism from the chess world. read more

